Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The organisation of live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) is a serious infringement upon Vietnam's territorial sovereignty over Truong Sa, said Pham Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 28.



In response to reporters' queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan (China), Hang said this action poses a grave threat to peace, stability, maritime safety and security, causing tension and further complicating the situation in the East Sea.



"Vietnam resolutely opposes and demands Taiwan refrain from repeating such violations, she said./.