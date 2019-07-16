Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

– Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reaffirmed on July 16 Vietnam’s resolve to peacefully struggle against violations of its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its sea areas.She made the remark in response to several Vietnamese and foreign reporters’ question about the recent developments in the East Sea.Hang reiterated that: “Vietnam has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the sea areas in the East Sea that were specified in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which Vietnam and the countries bordering the East Sea are parties.”“Therefore, all activities of other countries in Vietnam’s sea areas must comply with the relevant regulations of the 1982 UNCLOS and Vietnam’s law,” she said, noting that without Vietnam’s permission, all activities of foreign countries in its waters are valueless and violate its waters as well as international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.The spokeswomen emphasised that Vietnam’s consistent policy is to resolutely and persistently struggle against any actions that infringe its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its sea areas by peaceful means in accordance with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.She added: “Vietnam attaches utmost importance to peace, friendship, cooperation, goodwill and is ready to resolve disputes, disagreements by peaceful measures.”In the recent past, the country has synchronously taken peaceful measures to address issues and demand foreign sides to respect its sea areas as well as its rights and legitimate interests in the waters, and not to have actions complicating the situation.Vietnamese authorised forces at sea have been exercising the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in a peaceful manner and in conformity with law to defend the country’s waters, Hang added. -VNA