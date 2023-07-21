The Vietnamese men's football team maintained their top spot in Southeast Asia. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese men's football team maintained their 95th position in FIFA’s latest rankings and number 1 place in Southeast Asia.

These are unsurprised results because after the FIFA Days in June, a total of 62 international matches took place in July. Except for 25 matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup - the competition of men’s national football teams in North America, Central America and Caribbean, the remaining 37 matches are in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF Cup) and COSAFA Cup, a competition among nations in Southern Africa - the two tournaments which count as friendlies, thus there is no change in the world’s top ten rankings.

World Cup champions Argentina still topped the rankings, followed by France, Brazil, England, Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

In Southeast Asia, the Vietnamese team continued to maintain their top spot, while Thailand and the Philippines ranked second and third (113rd and 135th places in the world rankings) respectively.

The next ranking updates are expected to be announced by FIFA on September 21./.