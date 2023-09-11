Business Petrol prices kept unchanged, oil prices up in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol have been kept unchanged in the latest adjustment on September 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam, US agree to turn investment, innovation into important pillar of new partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. agreed on September 11 to turn technology, innovation, and investment into a truly new important pillar of the countries’ freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership.

Business Investment projects help tighten Vietnam-Laos relations Over the past years, Laos has always attracted the most foreign direct investment (FDI) from Vietnamese enterprises and these projects have made important contribution to enhancing the two countries’ special relations, according to Lao officials.

Business Three more nations enjoy preferential tariffs under CPTPP Malaysia, Chile and Brunei have been eligible for preferential import and export taxes under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)