Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) and the Korea Tourism Organisation of the Republic of Korea (KTO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bolstering tourism cooperation in Hanoi on September 28.

Accordingly, the two sides will share information related to tourism policies, market trends, statistics, bolster exchanges among businesses in the fields, and jointly organise promotion activities like tourism fairs, seminars and famtours, among others.

Under the MoU, members of VITA will receive support in developing tours to the RoK, improving the tours' quality of tourism programmes and ensuring rights and benefits for Vietnamese tourists when travelling to the RoK, while enhancing service quality for Korean tourists in Vietnam.

Vu The Binh, Chairman of VITA, said the MoU is a foundation for the two sides to develop professional tourism programmes.

Lee Jae Hoon, head representative of KTO in Vietnam expressed his hope that the two sides will proactively exchange tourism information as well as human resources, market trend and tourism policies in order to improve the RoK’s tourism quality and better serve Vietnamese tourists.

Besides, the RoK’s tourism businesses will actively participate in fairs, tourism promotion conferences held by both sides, bolster collaboration between KTO and VITA through business to business (B2B) , Business To Consumer (B2C) events and famtrips, among others.

The number of Vietnamese tourists to the RoK is expected to reach 310,000 by the end of September, while about 2.57 million tourists from the North Asian country visited Vietnam in the period./.