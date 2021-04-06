Business Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has given the greenlight to Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Business Fruit, vegetable exports bounce back in Q1 Following a year of negative growth, the export of fruit and vegetables reeled in about 944 million USD in the first quarter of 2021, up 6.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business Techcombank eyes consolidated pre-tax profit of 863 million USD The Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has set a target of posting consolidated pre-tax profit of 19.8 trillion VND (863.76 million USD) this year, a year-on-year surge of 25.3 percent.

Business Korean conglomerate buys 16.3 percent stake in Vietnam's largest retailer The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s conglomerate SK Group said it will make a strategic investment in VinCommerce, Vietnam’s largest retailer, to tap into the fast-growing e-commerce segment in the Southeast Asian market, reported Yonhap News Agency.