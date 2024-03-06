Travel Drone light show to be performed over Ha Long Bay this summer The Ha Long Carnival 2024 will be a highlight among 186 tourism promotion programmes and events to be held in the northern province of Quang Ninh this year, during which a drone light show will be performed over UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay for the first time.

Travel Vietnam among ten best destinations for graduation trips: Lonely Planet Vietnam, the only representative of Asia, has ranked fifth in a list of the 10 best graduation trips to take in 2024 by Lonely Planet.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Opera House launches night tourism product The Hanoi Opera House Management Board on March 2 evening launched a night cultural tourism product named “Music Garden”, with which people can enjoy music and the theatre’s architectural beauty at night.

Society Phu Yen urged to fully tap cultural factors for tourism development Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.