Business 19 SOEs post over 1.1 quadrillion VND in revenue The 19 parent groups and corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have earned more than 1.1 quadrillion VND (45 billion USD) in revenue in 2023.

Travel Jeju Air launches new air route connecting Seoul with Da Lat A flight from Seoul of Jeju Air, the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s biggest low-cost carrier, landed in Lien Khuong airport, the central highland resort city of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) on 3:00 a.m December 21, marking the start of a direct route between Seoul and Lam Dong.

Business Programme helps improve Vietnamese youths’ digital business capacity As many as 20 million Vietnamese youths will receive support to improve their digital business capacity and develop their startups under a programme launched by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, and the Centre for Enabling Startups and Knowledge Transfer and the Centre for Student Support under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, in Hanoi on December 20.

Business Conference provides key information serving Halal industry development Experts and representatives from a number of countries, organisations and businesses gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 21 to share measures in producing and exporting products to the international Halal market, as well as key information to promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s Halal industry.