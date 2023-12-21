Vietnam seeks cooperation opportunities with RoK in new fields
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from December 19-21 to exchange experience with Korean partners on the development of semiconductor, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green agriculture.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (R) meets Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu (Photo: VNA)
During his stay, Dung had working sessions with representatives from the RoK’s agencies, organisations and businesses to promote cooperation in innovation and technology; and research, exchange experience and attract resources in semiconductor, hydrogen and LNG fields.
He visited a memory chip factory of SK Hynix - the second largest memory chip manufacturer in the world, in Icheon city; an LNG storage facility with capacity of 10.8 million tonnes a year in Boryeong city; the world's largest liquid hydrogen plant of SK Group in Incheon city, and Samsung Electronics' Samsung Digital City in Suwon city.
At working sessions with leaders of SK and Samsung Groups, the Vietnamese minister listened to experiences of formation and development of the factories, expressing his that SK and Samsung will share their experience, and support and accompany Vietnam in developing the semiconductor industry, digital transformation, green energy, green economy, circular economy.
Dung also visited Garak Market – the RoK's first and largest agricultural wholesale market to learn experience to implement a wholesale market model similar to Garak Market in Vietnam so as to build an effective, transparent, professional distribution model and bring more benefits to farmers.
The minister also had a meeting with leaders of the Vietnam Innovation Network in Korea (VINK) to connect and promote collaboration in innovation and technology.
At the meetings, Dung emphasised the Vietnamese Government's commitment to creating favourable conditions for RoK businesses to invest effectively and sustainably, and do long-term business in Vietnam./.