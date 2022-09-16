Society Bac Ninh: Social policy capital helps over 80,000 households escape from poverty Over the past 20 years, loans provided by the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has helped nearly 80,000 households in Bac Ninh get rid of poverty, heard a conference to review the implementation of a Government decree on credit support to the poor and policy beneficiaries in the northern province in the past two decades.

Society Vietnam’s efforts to promote children’s rights hailed by UN committee The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has appreciated the dialogue and measures taken by Vietnam in the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

Society Hanoi's authorities begin enforcing closure of train track coffee shops Barriers and warning signs in both Vietnamese and English have been erected and police officers have been deployed to enforce the closure of the famous train street in downtown Hanoi from September 16.

Society Vietnamese, Lao youths follow late Presidents’ thoughts A scientific workshop entitled “Vietnamese and Lao youths study and follow thoughts of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane” was held in Hanoi on September 15.