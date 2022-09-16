Vietnam seeks to respond to population aging
The Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences held an international symposium on population aging's impacts on economic development in Hanoi on September 16.
The event offered a chance for scientists to exchange views on the trends and impacts of population aging on economic development based on international experience and practice in Vietnam, and propose solutions to cope with the current rapid population aging in the country.
IWEP Acting Director Phi Vinh Tuong said that population aging is a big challenge for economic development and welfare issues and Vietnam officially entered the aging population stage.
He cited the General Statistics Office (GSO)'s data as saying that in 2019, Vietnam had about 10.4 million elderly people, accounting for 11% of the population.
According to the United Nations Population Fund's forecast, in 2029, the number of elderly people in Vietnam will reach 17 million people, accounting for 16.5% of the population. The figures will reach 22.2 million people and 20.2% in 2038, and 31 million and 27% in 2069.
The figures showed that the population aging in Vietnam occurs faster than the population growth rate, and is concentrated in rural areas. Vietnam's population aging is resulting in several socio-economic problems that need to be solved such as employment, health care, social welfare, and has affected economic growth and social welfare issues.
Participants stressed the need to strengthen the role and capacity of socio-political and professional organisations in building, mobilising and implementing policies for population aging and the elderly; unifying the approach on population aging in researching and making related policies; and strengthening communications and education to raise public awareness of improving health care for the elderly./.