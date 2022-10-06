Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on October 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,417 VND/USD on October 6, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Government’s resolution helps to boost economic growth: workshop Participants at a workshop in Hanoi on October 5 viewed the Government’s Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 as an important turning point which has positively affected the national economic growth.