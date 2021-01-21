World Indonesia ends search operation for bodies, debris of crashed plane The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) of Indonesia on January 21 terminated the search operation for the bodies of passengers and debris of the crashed Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 after a period of 13 days, according to Antara news agency.

World Foreign media highlight significance of 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam Russia’s “Multi-polar world” magazine has run an article by journalist Pavel Vinogradov highlighting the context and significance of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which is scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2, to socio-political life in Vietnam. ​

World Newswire aseantoday.com highlights Vietnam’s marked achievements The newswire aseantoday.com has said amid global and regional crises sparked by COVID-19, natural disasters and geopolitical changes, Vietnam has continued to show marked successes in the fight against the pandemic and in economic growth, mainly due to strong political will and drastic measures by the Government and citizens.

World Aussie expert assesses how 13th National Party Congress impacts Vietnam’s future Vietnam’s current leaders, including those to be elected by the 13th National Party Congress, want the country to play a greater role internationally and to step up proactive international integration, said Carlyle A. Thayer, an Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of New South Wales in Australia.