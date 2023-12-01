In the first 11 months of 2023, the country welcomed 11.2 million foreign arrivals, 3.8 times higher than the figure recorded in the same period last year, and equal to 68.9% of the figure in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Of the total, visitors traveling by air accounted for 87.3%.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said the Republic of Korea maintained its position as the largest tourist market of Vietnam in the January-November period with 3.2 million arrivals, accounting for 28.5%.

In November 2023, the number of European arrivals witnessed the strongest growth among the continents, up 58.5% compared to the previous month. The number of Chinese visitors continued to maintain a growth of nearly 10%.



Since early 2023, localities nationwide have actively offered many tourism products and cultural and sports activities to stimulate tourism demand.



Notably, Hanoi has launched 15 night tourism products to promote the advantages of night services, contributing to promoting the city's socio-economic development./.

