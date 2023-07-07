Japan received the largest number of Vietnamese laborers in the period with 34,500 people, followed by Taiwan (China), over 31,500. The Republic of Korea (RoK) and China took the third and fourth places, respectively.

In June alone, more than 12,600 Vietnamese laborers went abroad, mostly to Japan and Taiwan.

The same month, Vietnam and the RoK signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed to boost their labor cooperation under the Employment Permit System (EPS) Program.

For Vietnamese guest workers, the RoK is a high-income and close-to-culture market, so it attracts many workers from the Southeast Asian nation. The average income of workers in the RoK ranges from 1,500 - 2,000 USD per month. The EPS program brings many high-income jobs to Vietnamese workers as well as contributes to the RoK’s development.

For 2023, the country set a target to send 110,000 workers abroad./.

VNA