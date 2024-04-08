Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman meets with Chinese top leader in Beijing National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.

Business PM hopes for increased Vietnam-Russia oil, gas cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 8 for Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov, General Director of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC, who is on a working visit to Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities in oil and gas and energy.

Politics Vietnam wants to step up relations with US: Party official Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen Vietnam-US relations, implement high-level agreements between the two sides, and promote friendship and cooperation with leftist organisations and movements in the US, a Vietnamese Party official has said.