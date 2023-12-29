Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2023 – Binh Thuan wraps up The south-central province of Binh Thuan held the closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 in Phan Thiet city on December 27 evening.

Videos Quang Binh targets 5 million tourists in 2024 The central province of Quang Binh targets to welcome 4.5-5 million visitors in 2024, and earn more than 220 million USD from tourism next year.

Videos Hoan Kiem pedestrian space to open throughout New Year holiday The pedestrian space in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district will open from December 29 through January 1, to serve local residents and visitors during the 2024 New Year holiday.