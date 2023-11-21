Vietnam shaping national land database
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh speaks at a meeting (Photo: monre.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The building of the national land database has achieved certain results, but still lags behind schedule, reported the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
The activity aims to serve the State management, providing public services related to land, and sharing land information with ministries, agencies, organisations, and individuals.
At the same time, it establishes a data platform to support the operation of e-Government towards a digital Government, digital economy and digital society.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh suggested building a draft project on the construction, operation, exploitation, and use of land database.
The Department of Digital Transformation and Data for Natural Resources and Environment was assigned to refer to international partners to ensure that once completed, the land database system will meet the needs of State land management agencies and process land-related administrative procedures, toward applying artificial intelligence to analyse strategic objectives and provide digital services related to land data./.