Society Vietnam-Germany University marks 15th anniversary The establishment of the Vietnam-Germany University (VGU) is a fruit of the longstanding special relations between the two countries, stated Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc at a November 21 ceremony marking the facility’s 15th founding anniversary.

Society Wartime objects, documents displayed in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City-based War Remnants Museum is hosting a special exhibition with 177 wartime photos, objects, and documents.

Society Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin marks 10th anniversary Sen Vang (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin, was praised for its performance at a ceremony marking its 10th founding anniversary on November 19.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese localities coordinate in border management A delegation of Border Guard Commands of Vietnam’s four provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Ha Giang, and representatives from the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection of China held talks in Cao Bang on November 20.