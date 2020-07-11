ASEAN Indonesia considers to reinstate restriction after rise in COVID-19 cases Head of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo said on July 10 that tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings will be reinstated after a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases has been seen for a second straight day.

ASEAN Singapore elections: Voting time extended by two hours The Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore has announced a two-hour extension of voting time on July 10 to allow voters more time to head to the ballot box, after long lines were seen outside a number of polling stations.

ASEAN Cambodia’s garment-textile exports reach 3.7 billion USD in H1 Cambodia earned 3.7 billion USD from the export of garment products, including clothes, footwear, and travel goods –in the first half of this year, down 5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Cambodian news agency AKP.

World Thai PM confirms to reshuffle cabinet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on July 9 that he will reshuffle his cabinet, after three ministers resigned from the ruling Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP).