Politics Congratulations to new President of French National Assembly National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 29 sent a message of congratulations to Yaël Braun-Pivet over her election as President of the French National Assembly in the 2022-2027 tenure./.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian Communist Parties seek stronger ties Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee, on June 29 held virtual talks with Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), during which they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 29.

Politics IFAD hails Vietnam’s effective cooperation Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Duong Hai Hung has presented his credentials to IFAD President Gilbert F. Houngbo.