Vietnam shares efforts on human rights
Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief.
The Vietnamese delegation at the UN Human Rights Council's 50th regular session in Geneva (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief.
Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC)’s debate on climate change impacts on vulnerable groups, Assistant to Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the HRC’s 50th regular session, said climate change is posing challenges to communities, countries and all people, especially vulnerable groups.
The international community should step up commitments on climate change response, enhance adaptation and mitigation efforts, and increase support for developing countries in terms of finance, technology and capacity building, he said.
Vietnam pledges strong efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the official affirmed, stressing the need to ensure the transition process takes place equally and inclusively with people’s voices heard and their interests ensured, particularly among vulnerable groups.
Assistant to Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet addresses the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on Vietnam's ethnic and religious communities on June 28. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)On the sidelines of the session, Viet and Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisations and other international organisations in Geneva, chaired the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on ethnic and religious communities in Vietnam.
In his opening remarks, Viet said the display aims to introduce Vietnam as a “great family” of nearly 100 million members who live harmoniously in diversity, which is reflected in the material and spiritual life of the 54 ethnic groups and the guaranteed freedom of religion and belief. The harmony in diversity can also be seen in the Vietnamese communities’ relations with nature.
He also highlighted the county’s wish to make more active and responsible contributions to UN goals.
The exhibition is open to diplomatic corps and international organisations in Geneva during the HRC’s 50th session through July 8./.