Following ten months of contraction, exports and imports grew 5.3% and 2.6% year-on-year in September. This is a vivid illustration for an improvement in external demand, suggesting the contraction in merchandise trade as bottomed out.It helped narrow the contractions in exports and imports in Q3 to -1.2 % and -5.0 % year-on-year, respectively, compared with -12.2 % and -20.6% in Q2. The improvement was evident in exports of agricultural products such as rice, textile weaving, electronics and computers.The overall merchandise trade balance registered a surplus of 2.3 billion USD in September 2023 and 21.4 billion USD for the first nine months of the year as exports have been contracting less than imports. Also, imports are recovering faster than exports, signaling businesses are expecting further expansion of production. Between April and September 2023, monthly growth rates for exports improved from -16.2% to 5.3%, while those for imports improved from -23.1% to 2.6%.According to S&P Global PMI survey for Vietnam, the number of exports orders picked up in both August and September, especially from Asian markets./.