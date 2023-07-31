Vietnam, Singapore boast special relations: experts
Relations between Vietnam and Singapore are special, and the two sides have ironed out differences to seek similarities and work towards the future, some Singapore-based experts have said.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (August 1, 1973 - 2023) and 10 years since the establishment of the strategic partnership, Assoc. Prof. Simon Tay, Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), held that the two countries have obtained much progress in their relations, turning from confrontation to extensive and strong cooperation.
Their strategic partnership still has much potential to grow, he said, noting that there are plenty of new areas in which they can enhance cooperation such as business partnerships, between not only their major State-owned enterprises but also private firms. Both sides can also explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of environment, sustainable development and, especially, digital economy.
Speaking highly of the countries’ strong cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Tay said Vietnam is an important factor of the bloc. Each ASEAN member has its own interests and concerns but shares common benefits from regional economic integration, which is also a priority of Singapore.
Stronger cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam within the ASEAN framework is necessary for further promoting intra-bloc solidarity, the expert opined.
Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore perceived that Vietnam and Singapore are unique countries in Southeast Asia and ASEAN. Despite ups and downs in their relations, they have found similarities.
For Singapore, Vietnam is a “gold mine” with numerous opportunities while for Vietnam, Singapore is clearly a partner of potential win-win cooperation. Bilateral ties have been developing well, but much potential remain untapped, according to him.
Singh said green economy is a field Singapore is working towards, and it is encouraging that the two countries signed a cooperation deal on this area during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to this city state in February 2023.
The greening of bilateral relations across the board, including connections between the countries’ people, agencies, sectors, and governments, is a completely right direction for the sake of both peoples, he went on.
He noted that in the long term, the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership should be further reinforced, and with the existing political trust, their relations will only get better.
If the two sides step up collaboration in the defence industry, including sharing more defence information and technology, that will be an important sign of mutual trust under their strategic partnership, the expert said.
Amid international and regional uncertainties, the challenges ahead will help Singapore and Vietnam work together more closely as benefits from collaboration and cooperation are obvious, Singh noted, expressing his delight that both sides have had many complementarities and much cooperation and created what have been seen in bilateral ties today./.