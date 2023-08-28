This is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s fifth visit to Vietnam in his position as the Prime Minister of Singapore, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two nations.

It is among a wide range of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

During their talks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong agreed to consider upgrading the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead.

Host and guest shared the view that the Vietnam-Singapore relationship is at its best ever, with various important cooperation agreements put in place.

The leaders emphasised the need to fruitfully realise the partnership in digital economy–green economy.

Chinh suggested Singapore facilitate the export of Vietnamese goods into the market, as well as the development and the transformation of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks to smart, green low-carbon industrial parks, towards the industrial-urban ecosystem.

The two sides concurred to enhance cooperation in national defence and security through the signing and implementation of relevant cooperation agreements, along with dialogue mechanisms, and coordination in multilateral mechanisms and activities.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to promote cooperation in other key areas, including finance, banking, culture and tourism.

Regarding multilateral and regional cooperation, they also consented to continue their coordination with other ASEAN member countries in trade and investment promotion, and maintaining the grouping’s stance on the East Sea issue.

Following the talks, the leaders witnessed the signing of seven cooperation documents, including a study agreement for high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2024-2026 period between the two foreign ministries, and others covering economy, innovation, labour, climate change response, education, and sustainable infrastructure development./.

VNA