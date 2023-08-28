Van Art Cooperative was established with the desire to help people with disabilities have stable jobs, generate income by their own creativity.

Silk fabric scraps, seemingly of no use, are put together to create vibrant artworks imbued with Vietnamese culture through the skilful hands and creativity of people with disabilities. This is the way Vun Art Cooperative works to bring hope to disadvantage people.

Here, the two spouses of the two Prime Ministers had a chance to make mosaics of the iconic lion of Singapore, and Ha Long Bay of Vietnam./.

VNA