Business Japanese business travellers in Vietnam to surge in September: JETRO representative Vietnam’s new visa policy, applicable from August 15, will help the country lure more business travellers from Japan in September, said the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chief Representative in Ho Chi Minh City Nobuyuki Matsumoto.

Business Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice highest in the world Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice are still the highest in the world, with that of 5% broken rice reaching 638 USD per tonne, and 25% broken rice 623 USD per tonne, according to the Vietnam Food Associaion.

Business Reference exchange rate up 44 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,942 VND/USD on August 28, up 44 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 25).

Business Logistics - A lever for agricultural exports to take off High costs, a shortage of warehousing space, and a lack of uniform infrastructure have made logistics a barrier for agricultural exports, though Vietnamese fruit and vegetables have found favour among consumers around the world.