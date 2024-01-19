Vietnam, Slovakia see great potential to develop cooperation: Slovak legislator
Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan (L) and Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha of the Slovak National Council at their meeting on January 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Slovakia own favourable conditions to advance bilateral ties as well as the relations between their parliaments, Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha of the Slovak National Council said.
Receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tuan on January 17 to discuss the nations’ collaboration plans and international issues of shared interest, Blaha affirmed Vietnam's significance as a key partner of Slovakia in the coming years, upon the solid foundation of their traditional friendship.
He expressed admiration for Vietnam's resilience during wartime and commended the country's dynamic development and sustainable economic growth in recent years. The legislator held that Slovakia could learn from Vietnam's model of socialist-oriented market economy development, considering it a basis for political stability and sustainable economic progress.
Pledging to support the embassy’s activities during the diplomat's term, he expressed his hope to return to Vietnam to witness firsthand its innovation, robust development, and dynamism.
For his part, the ambassador highlighted the countries’ strong traditional friendship, noting based on recent exchanges between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54), the sides will continue their comprehensive cooperation via high-level delegations in the time to come.
Tuan also expressed gratitude to the Slovakian government and parliament for freshly recognising the Vietnamese community as the nation’s 14th ethnic minority, which he said offers favourable conditions for the group to step up their cultural and educational activities, contributing to the development of Vietnam-Slovakia relations./.