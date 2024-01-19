Politics Industry and trade ministry's Party Committee Standing Board disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give a warning to the Standing Board of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure as a disciplinary measure, during its meeting in Hanoi on January 10-11 and 19.

Politics Vietnam strengthening friendship, cooperation with Hungary, Romania Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are paying official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 18-23. The visits are expected to help strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the two European countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Congratulations to Madagascar’s PM on re-appointment Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 19 cabled a message of congratulations to Christian Ntsay on his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Madagascar.