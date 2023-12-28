Business Exporters call for more Gov’t assistance to address difficulties Suffering from declined overseas shipments, export businesses in some industries now need more assistance from the Government to navigate difficulties and challenges, insiders have said.

Business Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City The 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 evening, featuring about 200 booths by more than 100 businesses.

Business More efforts needed to untangle knots for businesses: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 27 asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to effectively put in place issued policies and those expected to be adopted in order to untangle knots facing businesses, control inflation, and spur socio-economic recovery and development, thus achieving the targets set for 2024.