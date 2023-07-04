Videos Vietnam’s economic growth to recover in H2: IMF expert Vietnam can return to high growth rates over the medium term, as structural reforms are implemented, an official of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) has said.

Business Industry Agency, Toyota Vietnam team up to assist firms in automobile supporting industry The Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Toyota Motor Vietnam signed on July 4 a memorandum of understanding on a cooperation project to help domestic businesses in the automobile supporting industry improve their capacity and enhance the connectivity between them and car assemblers.

Business Int’l precision engineering, machine tools expo opens in HCM City The 19th International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools and Metalworking Exhibition and Conference opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 4 to showcase a range of the latest manufacturing machinery, technologies and solutions.

Business Sumitomo Group explores 400 million USD investment in IP in Thanh Hoa Sumitomo Corporation and the People's Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore investment opportunities in constructing industrial zones in the west of Thanh Hoa city, along with the establishment of logistics and urban centres.