Hungary and Romania were among the first 10 countries in the world to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Over the past 70 years or so, the governments and people of the two countries have always given Vietnam great affection and support in its fight for independence, national unification, and socio-economic development.

This is the first Prime Ministerial-level visit between Vietnam and Hungary for 7 years and between Vietnam and Romania for 5 years.

Hungary has always viewed Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia. The two became comprehensive partners in September 2018. A number of projects using Hungarian ODA loans have brought socio-economic efficiency to Vietnam, such as a project to build a residential management system and a water supply project in Quang Trach district, Quang Binh province./.

VNA