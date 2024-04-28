Business Long An province seeks deeper economic ties with RoK Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An Nguyen Van Ut has expressed determination to develop ties with agencies, organisations and businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) following his working trip to the Northeastern Asian country from April 22-26.

Business Vietnam ranks third in Southeast Asia in startup investment attraction Vietnam maintained its third position in the number of investment deals and regained the third place in terms of total investment in startups in Southeast Asia.

Videos FDI flow into garment and textile sector bounces back The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Vietnamese garment and textile sector has rebounded thanks to the country’s sound investment climate and abundant workforce as well as its open economy, according to insiders.