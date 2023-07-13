Videos Four regional coordinating councils established Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed decisions on the establishment of the coordinating councils for the northern and coastal central region, the southeastern region, the Red River Delta region, and the Central Highlands region.

Society Vietnam, France step up education cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and Deputy Managing Director of the Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris Île-de-France) Thomas Jeanjean co-chaired a meeting of the French-Vietnamese Centre of Management (CFVG), both in-person and online, in Paris on July 11.

Society Panamanian ship stranded off coast of Binh Thuan rescued Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation (Vietnam People’s Navy) on July 13 successfully rescued Nemrut Bay ship of Panama which has been stranded off the coast of the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

Society Vietnam must train people in agriculture to improve productivity, competitiveness Vietnam considers human resource development the key to improving competitiveness in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said at a conference held on in Hanoi on July 11.