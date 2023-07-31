An overview of the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 gathering experts in all fields from the two countries is set to be held on October 15 in Tokyo, as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.



It is hoped to offer a venue for not only experts but also businesspeople from both countries to meet and exchange knowledge and ideas as well as learn about new trends in the world today, organisers said at a recent press conference.



With the goal of acting as a bridge connecting Vietnam and Japan in terms of culture, science and economy, the forum will cover diverse topics such as technology, science, education, economics, culture and society, they added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the press conference, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu expressed his belief that the summit will contribute to promoting a friendly and sustainable relationship between the two countries.



The event is an important effort in building a sustainable partnership between Vietnam and Japan, reflecting the commitment to strengthen cooperation in many important areas, he said./.