Videos Stock market capitalization tops 60% of GDP The market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market approximated 247 billion USD in 2023, rising 9.5% from and equivalent to about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, statistics show.

Videos VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.

Business Over 255 tonnes of durian exported via Lao Cai border gates in first days of 2024 Over 255 tonnes of durian were exported to China via border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai in the first three days of 2024, earning nearly 1 million USD, according to Lao Cai Border Gate Customs Office.