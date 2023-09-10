Vietnam, Switzerland look to expand trade, investment cooperation
As many as 150 economic experts, and representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities, financial investment funds and businesses of Switzerland and Vietnam gathered together at a seminar on Vietnam - Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment and technology in Zurich on September 8.
The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce, Bellecapital financial investment fund, Keep It Beautiful Vietnam (KIBV) and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES).
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long emphasised that after more than 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations, in the context of rapid and profound changes in the international arena with intertwined challenges and opportunities, senior leaders of both nations share the wish to soon elevate the bilateral cooperative relationship to a new height basing on the mutual trust and sharing of common values of peace, cooperation and development.
For his part, Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass highlighted the strong development of bilateral relations across fields over the past 52 years, saying that regular high-level exchange between the two countries have created a premise for trade and investment relations to be continuously strengthened.
During the seminar, delegates discussed measures to further promote bilateral cooperation and develop sustainable startup ecosystems in Vietnam, and investment opportunities in Vietnam.
They listened to introduction of Vietnam's policies and priorities to promote investment cooperation and economic linkages, as well as opportunities and challenges in economic cooperation between the two countries.
Participants also proposed measures to promote bilateral trade and initiatives to create favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries and address potential barriers./.