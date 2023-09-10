Business Bac Giang improves credit growth for socio-economic development The banking sector of the northern province of Bac Giang will roll out measures to speed up loan disbursement and improve credit growth for local socio-economic development, according to the provincial branch of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Infographic Vietnam - US trade relations Along with sound political relations, economic-trade ties have been one of the most successful endeavours within Vietnam-US relations. The US is currently one of Vietnam’s largest trading partners.

Business Vietnam attends traditional medicine cooperation conference in China A Vietnamese delegation attended the China (Bozhou)- RCEP Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Cooperation Conference that took place on September 8 in Bozhou city, China’s Anhui province.