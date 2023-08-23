World US companies pledge 100 bln USD investment in Malaysia US companies have made investment pledges totaling 100 billion USD in various sectors in Malaysia over the last 18 months, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters said on August 21.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meeting on trans-border crime Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc led a Vietnamese delegation to the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Trans-border Crime (AMMTC), which kicked off on August 21 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

ASEAN Indonesia urges ASEAN to jointly fight cross-border crimes Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to cooperate together in the fight against cross-border crimes.

ASEAN ASEAN Family and Friends Day 2023 held in Hai Phong The ASEAN Family and Friends Day 2023 was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Community Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 20, on the occasion of the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 28th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.