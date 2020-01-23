Vietnam takes over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dang Xuan Dung took over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) from Philippine Ambassador Linglingay F. Lacanlale at a ceremony in the capital city on January 22.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dang Xuan Dung (second from the right) takes over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) from Philippine Ambassador Linglingay F. Lacanlale (centre) on January 22. (Photo: VNA)
Present at the event were ambassadors and diplomats of five ASEAN countries in Argentina, namely Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.
In her remarks, Ambassador Lacanlale provided the attendees with an overview of what the Philippines has done as a rotating ACBA chair over the past six months, including a number of workshops and meetings with local officials to strengthen intra-bloc unity and cooperation and enhance ties between ASEAN and Argentina.
Ambassador Dung, for his part, congratulated his Philippine counterpart on accomplishing her mission as Chair of ACBA and spoke highly of events organised by the Embassy of the Philippines in the past six months.
The Vietnamese ambassador highlighted the significant role of the ACBA chair, pledging to give the highest priority to fulfilling the responsibility.
He also vowed to do his best to promote the group’s activities on the basis of intra-bloc solidarity and at the same time, accelerate cooperation with Argentina in multiple areas, particularly economy, trade, investment and culture.
The ambassadors and diplomats from the participating ASEAN countries also affirmed the importance of the enhancement of solidarity and friendship within ASEAN which would contribute to heightening the bloc’s reputation and prestige on the international stage.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.