Politics Congratulations to new Marshall leaders Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 22 cabled a message of congratulations to David Kabua on his election as the ninth President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Politics Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.

Politics External relations mobilise resources for localities’ development Expanding external relations has helped many localities across the country mobilise resources and assistance for their development.