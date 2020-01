Present at the event were ambassadors and diplomats of five ASEAN countries in Argentina, namely Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.In her remarks, Ambassador Lacanlale provided the attendees with an overview of what the Philippines has done as a rotating ACBA chair over the past six months, including a number of workshops and meetings with local officials to strengthen intra-bloc unity and cooperation and enhance ties between ASEAN and Argentina.Ambassador Dung, for his part, congratulated his Philippine counterpart on accomplishing her mission as Chair of ACBA and spoke highly of events organised by the Embassy of the Philippines in the past six months.The Vietnamese ambassador highlighted the significant role of the ACBA chair, pledging to give the highest priority to fulfilling the responsibility.