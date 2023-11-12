Destinations Aquatic wonders at Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium Located inside Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium is an ideal entertainment venue for local residents as well as domestic and international visitors. The aquarium combines the beauty of Vietnamese culture with nature, using modern technology from around the world.

Videos Ninh Binh continues to win tourists’ hearts Ninh Binh’s tourism sector has enjoyed a robust year, welcoming 334,000 visitors in October, up 10% year-on-year, for a ten-month figure that is double last year’s result.

Travel Vietnamese tourism market introduced to Belgian firms The tourism market of Vietnam was introduced to Belgian travel firms during a conference in Belgium’s Anvers city on November 9.