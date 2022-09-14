At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh urged Thai companies to continue investing in Vietnam, especially in high-tech and environment-friendly industries such as electric vehicles, at a working session with Thai Minister of Industry Suriya Juangroongruangkit on September 13.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese government is willing to create favourable conditions for Thai investors and supports the operation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.



Thanh expressed his delight at the good development of the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership, saying that Thailand is the country's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 9th largest foreign investor.



The ambassador suggested the Thai official facilitate Vietnamese companies operating in Thailand, helping to promote investment, trade and tourism between the two countries.



He also proposed the Thai and Vietnamese ministries of industry review cooperation activities in the field of industry.



Concurring with the Vietnamese ambassador's proposal, Suriya said it’s time to promote bilateral cooperation in the industry.



He noted that Vietnam is a bright spot in terms of attracting foreign investment thanks to its favourable investment environment, low labour costs and skilled workers.



Thailand is focusing on the bio-circular-green economic (BCG) model which gives priority to the development of the electric vehicle industry, he said, adding that it will be a potential area of cooperation between the two countries.



He pledged to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese companies operating in Thailand.



The Thai official also said he hopes for support from the Vietnamese Embassy to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai ministries of industry in the future./.