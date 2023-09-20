Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Chakermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces review the Vietnamese guard of honour at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The agreement was reached during the talks on September 20 between Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Chakermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces who is paying an official visit to Vietnam on September 19-21.
At the talks between Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Chakermphon Srisawasdi. (Photo: VNA)Cuong stressed that General Chakermphon Srisawasdi’s visit is significant as it helps create an impetus for the bilateral defence relations, which have been intensified over the past years on the basis of the sound friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
Cooperation mechanisms have been maintained, and proved their efficiency, especially the defence policy dialogue, exchanges of coast guard forces and young officers, and education and training, Cuong said, adding both sides have coordinated and supported each other within the framework of the ASEAN-led mechanisms and forums.
Cuong took the occasion to thank the Thai Ministry of Defence and the Royal Thai Armed Forces for their active participation in multilateral events hosted by the VPA last year, and also in the upcoming ASEAN military men’s volleyball tournament to be held by the Vietnam People’s Army for the first time to promote mutual understanding among the ASEAN armies.
General Chakermphon Srisawasdi, for his part, spoke highly of the defence cooperation between the two nations, affirming that Thailand will continue its support for multilateral events organised by Vietnam.
At the talks, the two leaders agreed to study the possibility of cooperation in fields that suit the needs and strength of each side, such as the sharing of experience in border management and protection, prevention of illegal immigration and cross-border crimes, and response to non-traditional security challenges such as search and rescue work and terrorism fighting, among others.
Touching on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders said that in a world full of complicated developments, the ASEAN-led mechanisms continue to play a central role in the region, helping promote dialogue and cooperation among member states and their partners for regional peace, stability and development.
Besides, they also highlighted the significance of maintaining peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, and settling disputes via peaceful means and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the SEA (UNCLOS).
Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang(L) hosts a reception for the Thai General. (Photo: VNA)The same day, Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for the Thai General, during which he hailed the outcomes of talks between Senior Lieutenant General Cuong and the Thai guest, and said he supports all of the cooperation contents reached by the two sides.
General Chakermphon Srisawasdi said he always treasures the Vietnam – Thailand relations and their defence ties in particular, expressing his hope that both nations will work to boost cooperation in a more effective fashion with a view to consolidating their national defence, and making practical contributions to the bilateral partnership./.