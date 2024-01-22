Travel Infographic What makes Vietnam an ideal destination for ‘digital nomads’ Convenient tourist visa, abundant attractions, low cost of living, and a friendly atmosphere are among the reasons that help Vietnam become an ideal destination for digital nomads, according to Travel Off Path, a travel news source which provides the most up-to-date and relevant news for travelers across the globe.

Infographics Infographic Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).