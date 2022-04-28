Vietnam to compete at SEA Games 31 with 950 athletes
Vietnam will compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with 1,341 members, including about 950 athletes together with coaches, doctors and experts, according to a decision signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on April 27.
The Vietnamese delegation will be headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan.
This is the largest number of members Vietnam has ever sent to a SEA Games. It is followed by Thailand (870 members), Malaysia and the Philippines (around 650).
Vietnam joined SEA Games 30 in the Philippines two years ago with 856 members.
The country aims to top the medal tally at the region’s biggest sport event this year after finishing second at the previous games.
This year, the track and field team has 86 members, including 65 athletes, making up the largest share.
A send-off ceremony will be held for the Vietnamese delegation at Hanoi’s National Sports Training Centre on April 28.
SEA Games 31 will be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 - 23, with regional athletes coming together to compete in 40 sports. Competitions will take place in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities in the north of Vietnam./.