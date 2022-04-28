Videos Ethnic cultures to be introduced on Reunification Day Holiday Markets from the northwestern mountainous region will be enacted at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town, Hanoi, during the Reunification Day holiday from April 29 to May 3.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Phu Tho ensures power supply for men’s football competitions The Phu Tho Power Company (PC Phu Tho) said that it has invested billions of VND in upgrading the electricity transmission system and prepare backup plans to ensure power supply to men's football competitions at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Viet Tri Stadium.

Videos SEA Games 31 medal sets made public The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition in HCM City celebrates National Reunification Day A photo exhibition is underway along four streets in Ho Chi Minh city’s district 1 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day.