The Vietnamese delegation will be headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan.

It is the first time Vietnam has sent to the SEA Games such a large number of members. It is followed by Thailand with 870 members, Malaysia and the Philippines, around 650 each.

This year, the track and field team has 86 members, including 65 athletes, making up the largest share of the Vietnamese delegation.

SEA Games 31 will be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 - 23, with regional athletes coming together to compete in 40 sports. Competitions will take place in Hanoi and 11 neighboring localities in the north of Vietnam./.

VNA