Politics Party leader’s book gives important directions for resolution implementation The Party leader’s recently published book on the resolve to successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress shows the Party Central Committee and the Politburo’s important directions for the implementation of political tasks of the entire country, as well as each sector and locality.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Election to World Heritage Committee affirms Vietnam’s sound foreign policy: Diplomat Vietnam’s election to the World Heritage Committee affirms the Party and State’s sound foreign policy of multilateralisation, diversification, and comprehensive and intensive international integration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has said.

Politics Vietnam values China’s Aman Youyi joint exercise Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, congratulated the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission on successfully organising the Aman Youyi (Peace and Friendship) 2023 joint exercise, while addressing the closing ceremony in Zhanjiang, on November 22.