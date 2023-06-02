Business HCM City mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition opens More than 40 businesses are showcasing their products at a mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1.

Business Vietnam – attractive destination for Italian firms: forum Raffaele Cattaneo, deputy minister in charge of international relations of Italy’s Lombardia region, called Vietnam a “diamond” of Asia and an attractive destination for Lombardia enterprises while speaking at a recent business and investment forum in Milan.

Business Ninh Thuan province develops grape eco-system The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has introduced new grape varieties and advanced farming techniques to improve farmers’ incomes.

Business Programme for start-ups sparks entrepreneurial rush in agriculture The “Green Start-up” programme initiated by the Ho Chi Minh City-based Business Studies and Assistance Centre has been creating a generation of young agricultural entrepreneurs who effectively exploit indigenous resources, a seminar has heard in HCM City.