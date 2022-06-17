Videos Quang Nam promoting development of swallows on Cham Island The central province of Quang Nam has carried out an array of measures to protect and promote the sustainable development of birds’ nests on Cham Island.

Videos Vietnam finalises procedures to export longan to Japan Vietnam is finalising procedures to get allowance to export longan to Japan – one of the world’s choosiest markets.

Business Quang Ninh resumes customs clearance at Ka Long int'l border gate after three years Customs clearance activities at the Ka Long international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city were resumed on June 17 after over three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the return to normal operation at all border gates and openings in the city.

Business Nearly 430 million USD needed for Can Tho-Hau Giang section of North-South Expressway A proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Transport asking for evaluation of a feasibility report on the construction of the Can Tho – Hau Giang section as part of the eastern route of the North-South Expressway.