Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos to step up sharing mass mobilisation experience Permanent Vice Chairman of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Pham Tat Thang held talks with Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics World Bank seek partnership with Vietnam in energy development Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics PM demands officials enhance sense of responsibility towards administrative reform Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged officials to raise their sense of responsibility towards administrative reform while chairing the sixth meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on November 14.