Culture - Sports Hanoi ice cream introduced to Venezuelans The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, in collaboration with "Heladería 1000 sabores" - an ice cream parlor of 1000 flavours - in the state of Mérida, has recently organised an event to introduce “Hanoi Ice Cream” (Helado Ha Noi) to further promote Vietnamese cuisine.

Culture - Sports Hanoi holds art programmes in commemoration of invalids, fallen soldiers The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and local art troupes are organising several art programmes paying tribute to war invalids and martyrs on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Invalids and Fallen Soldiers’ Day (July 27, 1947-2022).