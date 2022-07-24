Vietnam to host Miss Earth 2023
The international beauty pageant Miss Earth 2023 is scheduled to be organised in Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province.
The second runner-up of Miss Ethnic Việt Nam 2022, Thach Thu Thao, will represent Vietnam to compete at Miss Earth 2022 in the Philippines in November. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City-based Nova Entertainment has worked with the Miss Earth Organisation to launch the event in Vietnam starting on July 18.
Truong Ngoc Anh, president of Nova Entertainment, said that the Miss Earth 2023 is an opportunity to introduce Vietnam, its culture and lifestyle to the world.
“Our event aims to find ambassadors who will work to call for environment protection worldwide,” Anh said.
Miss Earth 2023 is expected to feature more than 100 contestants from different countries and territories around the world.
Miss Earth began in 2001 by Carousel Productions of the Philippines. Along with Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International, the contest advocates for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.
Miss Earth 2020 Lindsey Coffey of the US and Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner of Belize have been in HCM City to launch the event. They have visited famous tourist destinations in the city.
The organisers are working with local authorities in Nha Trang to prepare for the contest.
Miss Earth 2022 will be held in the Philippines in November.
The second runner-up of Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022, Thach Thu Thao, will represent Vietnam to compete at Miss Earth 2022.
Thao is from the Khmer ethnicity from the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of Tra Vinh. She studies at Nam Can Tho University.
“I hope all contestants at Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 will work as cultural ambassadors who introduce the best of the 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam to the world,” said 21-year-old Thao, after being crowned at the contest in HCM City on July 16./.