Business Mining, construction expo attracts over 100 firms More than 100 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Vietnam International Mining, Minerals Recovery and Construction Exhibition, which opened in Hanoi on October 4.

Business Customs sector’s budget revenue surges 14.7% in nine months The General Department of Vietnam Customs announced on October 4 that its state budget revenue surpassed 328.83 trillion VND (13.77 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2022, up 14.7% year-on-year.

Business Agro, forestry, aquatic trade surplus doubles in nine months Vietnam’s foreign trade of agro, forestry and aquatic products hit some 74.7 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, a year-on-year rise of 10.7%, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).