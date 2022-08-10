Business PM asks for solutions to speed up national key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the first meeting of the state steering committee for national key transport projects in Hanoi on August 10, during which he requested ministries, sectors and localities to apply comprehensive measures to speed up the implementation of the projects to expand development space for regions.

Business PetroVietnam optimises market fluctuations to keep oil production in the black In the second half of 2022, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) will continue to keep a close watch on market developments. The goal is to monitor world crude oil prices and market fluctuations to optimize reserves and operate oil production efficiently to stay in the black.

Business Vietnam looks to draw reputable US investors: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has suggested Nasdaq Inc of the US introduce reputable and experienced US investors to invest in Vietnam in IT, renewable energy, agriculture, health care, education, finance, and real estate in the coming time.

Business Vietnam, Denmark seek ways to intensify economic, trade ties A delegation of major Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik in his upcoming visit to Vietnam to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese agencies and partners, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Thomas Bustrup has said.