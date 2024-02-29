Vietnam to join in more phygital sports events: Spokeswoman
The Vietnamese team, Thang Long Warriors, win the trophy of the Games of the Future 2024's phygital basketball invitational event in Kazan, Russia, on February 27. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will continue taking part in sport competitions, especially the ones combining electronic and traditional sports in the future, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on February 29.
She made the remark in response to the media’s question about a Vietnamese team’s victory on February 27 in the final of the Games of the Future 2024's phygital basketball invitational event in Kazan, Russia, and the possibility of other teams to be sent to such competitions in the future.
Hang said the participation in regional and international sports competitions will help promote people-to-people exchanges, solidarity, friendship, and mutual understanding between the people of Vietnam and other countries.
“We believe that based on this victory and experience from the event participation, Vietnam will continue engaging in other tournaments, especially the ones showing the trend of combining electronic sports and traditional sports, in the future,” the spokeswoman added./.