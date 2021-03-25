Politics Foreign Ministry spokesperson comments on international issues Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang expressed Vietnam’s stance on a number of international issues at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 25.

Politics Vietnam demands China end violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty in East Sea China must end its violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said in response to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s position regarding Chinese ships operating at the Bai Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Politics Vietnam-Switzerland relations thriving: Ambassador Relations between Vietnam and Switzerland have developed fruitfully over the past five decades, especially in politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, development cooperation, and education-training, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan has said.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Chile Comprehensive Partnership Vietnam and Chile established diplomatic relations on March 25, 1971. Over the past five decades, the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership has developed positively in all fields, especially in politics and economy-trade.