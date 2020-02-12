Politics Vietnam affirms support for Palestinian people’s struggle for inalienable rights The following is the full text of the statement by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.

Politics Vietnam wants to further promote partnership with EU: Deputy FM Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State always treasure and want to further promote the comprehensive cooperative partnership with the European Union, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

Politics Public Security Minister To Lam visits Lao province Minister of Public Security General To Lam made a visit to the central Lao province of Khammuane on February 11 as part of his visit to Laos from February 10-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Australian, Armenian ambassadors Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted receptions for Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on February 10.